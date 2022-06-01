Thursday, June 2

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Friday, June 3

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022 COMMENCEMENT

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 4th St. SE, Minneapolis

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs

 

PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES - BEACHES AND BONFIRES

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The first event of the 2022 Summer Beach Series. Check plymouthmn.gov for more event information.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, June 4

WALK-ZATA

When: All day

Where: Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue, downtown Wayzata

Info: Stroll and enjoy the peak of summer at Panoway. Walk-zata, a local and pedestrian focused event, was created with Wayzata residents top of mind as a day to enjoy all that Wayzata has to offer including sparkling views and Panoway park. Lake street will be closed to vehicles all day Saturday and Sunday from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue to create an open and safe space with the best view of Wayzata Bay. The street will remain clear, with just a few tables and chairs added for outdoor dining and relaxing by Lake Minnetonka.

 

PLYMOUTH PLANT AND PULL DAY

When: All day

Where: Plymouth parks and buildings

Info: Grab some gardening gloves and help plant flowers to beautify Plymouth parks and buildings, or pull invasive garlic mustard from woodland areas. Open to teens, adults, families and groups.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, June 5

WALK-ZATA

When: All day

Where: Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue, downtown Wayzata

Info: Stroll and enjoy the peak of summer at Panoway. Walk-zata, a local and pedestrian focused event, was created with Wayzata residents top of mind as a day to enjoy all that Wayzata has to offer including sparkling views and Panoway park. Lake street will be closed to vehicles all day Saturday and Sunday from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue to create an open and safe space with the best view of Wayzata Bay. The street will remain clear, with just a few tables and chairs added for outdoor dining and relaxing by Lake Minnetonka.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, June 6

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH PLANT SWAP

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.

Info: Participants are encouraged to bring perennials or other gardening wares, and swap them for new plants shared by others. To get involved, participants should place extra plants in pots and label them with their common names. Seeds and plant wares – pots, tools, books and the like – are also acceptable swap items. For more information about the Plant Swap, contact City Forester Paul Buck at 763-509-5944.

 

Tuesday, June 7

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, June 8

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, June 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - SAWYER’S DREAM

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the City of Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.

 

Friday, June 10

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, June 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

