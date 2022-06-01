Thursday, June 2
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, June 3
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022 COMMENCEMENT
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 4th St. SE, Minneapolis
Info: wayzataschools.org/whs
PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES - BEACHES AND BONFIRES
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The first event of the 2022 Summer Beach Series. Check plymouthmn.gov for more event information.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Saturday, June 4
WALK-ZATA
When: All day
Where: Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue, downtown Wayzata
Info: Stroll and enjoy the peak of summer at Panoway. Walk-zata, a local and pedestrian focused event, was created with Wayzata residents top of mind as a day to enjoy all that Wayzata has to offer including sparkling views and Panoway park. Lake street will be closed to vehicles all day Saturday and Sunday from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue to create an open and safe space with the best view of Wayzata Bay. The street will remain clear, with just a few tables and chairs added for outdoor dining and relaxing by Lake Minnetonka.
PLYMOUTH PLANT AND PULL DAY
When: All day
Where: Plymouth parks and buildings
Info: Grab some gardening gloves and help plant flowers to beautify Plymouth parks and buildings, or pull invasive garlic mustard from woodland areas. Open to teens, adults, families and groups.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 2 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Sunday, June 5
WALK-ZATA
When: All day
Where: Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue, downtown Wayzata
Info: Stroll and enjoy the peak of summer at Panoway. Walk-zata, a local and pedestrian focused event, was created with Wayzata residents top of mind as a day to enjoy all that Wayzata has to offer including sparkling views and Panoway park. Lake street will be closed to vehicles all day Saturday and Sunday from Broadway Avenue to Minnetonka Avenue to create an open and safe space with the best view of Wayzata Bay. The street will remain clear, with just a few tables and chairs added for outdoor dining and relaxing by Lake Minnetonka.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Monday, June 6
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH PLANT SWAP
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: Participants are encouraged to bring perennials or other gardening wares, and swap them for new plants shared by others. To get involved, participants should place extra plants in pots and label them with their common names. Seeds and plant wares – pots, tools, books and the like – are also acceptable swap items. For more information about the Plant Swap, contact City Forester Paul Buck at 763-509-5944.
Tuesday, June 7
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, June 8
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Thursday, June 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - SAWYER’S DREAM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the City of Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.
Friday, June 10
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Saturday, June 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.