Thursday, June 17

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Klapprich Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata

Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.

 

DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE

When: 6 p.m. food trucks arrive, 7 p.m. live music

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a free evening of live music featuring The Shane Martin Band. Make it a date night with food, beer and wine for purchase on site.

 

Friday, June 18

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

 

Saturday, June 19

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

 

Sunday, June 20

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

 

Monday, June 21

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, June 22

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agendas at plymouthmn.gov

 

CONES WITH COPS

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Queen, 4000 Annapolis Lane N.

Info: Ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department.

 

PLYMOUTH ROCKERS 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free concert in the park 

 

Wednesday, June 23

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE REVOLUTION 5 (THE BEATLES TRIBUTE)

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

Thursday, June 24

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Saturday, June 26

WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: artexperience.wayzatachamber.com

 

Sunday, June 27

WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: artexperience.wayzatachamber.com

