Thursday, June 17
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.
DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE
When: 6 p.m. food trucks arrive, 7 p.m. live music
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a free evening of live music featuring The Shane Martin Band. Make it a date night with food, beer and wine for purchase on site.
Friday, June 18
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, June 19
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, June 20
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, June 21
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, June 22
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agendas at plymouthmn.gov
CONES WITH COPS
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Dairy Queen, 4000 Annapolis Lane N.
Info: Ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free concert in the park
Wednesday, June 23
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE REVOLUTION 5 (THE BEATLES TRIBUTE)
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Thursday, June 24
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Saturday, June 26
WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Sunday, June 27
WAYZATA ART EXPERIENCE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
