Thursday, July 8

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Friday, July 9

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

Saturday, July 10

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

Sunday, July 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE’S SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: In lieu of Blue Water’s annual gala, join the theatre company for a summer showcase and block party. The event will be an evening full of indoor and outdoor performances, food trucks and other fun. For more info, visit bluewatertheatre.com.

 

Monday, July 12

WAYZATA TREE COMMUNITY MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Shaver Park, 220 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata

Info: Join city leaders to discuss and review Wayzata’s current Tree Preservation Ordinance. This will be the first of several community meetings to receive input on any potential changes to the Tree Preservation Ordinance to be recommended to the City Council. The goal is to determine if any changes to the ordinance are necessary to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment of the community.

 

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata or online via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, July 13

WATER SKI SHOW

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: The free beachfront show will feature music, colorful costumes, and various water ski entertainment by the Shockwaves Shakopee-Prior Lake Water Ski Team. Viewers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner. Arrive early to claim a good seat, as beach-front space and event parking is limited.

 

Wednesday, July 14

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE HIGH 48s

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

Thursday, July 15

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

TUXEDO BAND

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free concert event. The Tuxedo Band plays popular music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.

 

Friday, July 16

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

Saturday, July 17

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

LIVE AT THE HILDE-THE BODEANS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849

 

Sunday, July 18

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/the-music-man

 

LIVE AT THE HILDE-OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849

