Thursday, July 8
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, July 9
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 10
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, July 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE’S SUMMER BLOCK PARTY
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: In lieu of Blue Water’s annual gala, join the theatre company for a summer showcase and block party. The event will be an evening full of indoor and outdoor performances, food trucks and other fun. For more info, visit bluewatertheatre.com.
Monday, July 12
WAYZATA TREE COMMUNITY MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Shaver Park, 220 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata
Info: Join city leaders to discuss and review Wayzata’s current Tree Preservation Ordinance. This will be the first of several community meetings to receive input on any potential changes to the Tree Preservation Ordinance to be recommended to the City Council. The goal is to determine if any changes to the ordinance are necessary to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment of the community.
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata or online via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live
Tuesday, July 13
WATER SKI SHOW
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth
Info: The free beachfront show will feature music, colorful costumes, and various water ski entertainment by the Shockwaves Shakopee-Prior Lake Water Ski Team. Viewers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner. Arrive early to claim a good seat, as beach-front space and event parking is limited.
Wednesday, July 14
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE HIGH 48s
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.
Thursday, July 15
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
TUXEDO BAND
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free concert event. The Tuxedo Band plays popular music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.
Friday, July 16
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 17
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
LIVE AT THE HILDE-THE BODEANS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849
Sunday, July 18
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE MUSIC MAN”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
LIVE AT THE HILDE-OKEE DOKEE BROTHERS
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Tickets on sale online at etix.com or charge by phone at 1-800-514-3849
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.