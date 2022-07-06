Wednesday, July 6

50 Years of Music in Plymouth

When: 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3450 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth

Info: Free community event featuring a performance by the Minnesota Orchestra, fireworks, and more. For more info, visit www.musicinplymouth.org/

 

Thursday, July 7

CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

PLYMOUTH FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: The Plymouth Fire Department will host a firefighter recruitment meeting for prospective part-time/on-call firefighter applicants to learn more about the position. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/public-safety/fire-/becoming-a-firefighter.

 

Friday, July 8

OPENING - “INSPIRED BY NATURE” ART EXHIBIT

When: Visit minnetonkaarts.org or call 952-473-7361 for gallery hours.

Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

Info: The Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Artists will fill the gallery with a garden of botanical delights inspired by nature: meticulously rendered plants and flowers in watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite, complemented by a selection of garden-themed ceramics. A reception is tentatively scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7; please check the center’s website or call to confirm). The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 18. All exhibited work will be for sale, and the show is free and open to the public. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/inspired-by-nature.

 

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, July 9

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, July 10

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY BLOCK PARTY

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, July 11

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, July 12

BOOK DISCUSSION

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual discussion of “We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders” by Linda Sarsour. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The call is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, email lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.

 

Wednesday, July 13

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - JEFF DAYTON AND FRIENDS

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

 

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

 

Thursday, July 14

CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Friday, July 15

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, July 16

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, July 17

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Plymouth Gorgeous Gardens Tour

When: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Garden addresses available on tickets

Info and tickets: Plymouth Bachman’s. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 on the day

