Wednesday, July 6
50 Years of Music in Plymouth
When: 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3450 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth
Info: Free community event featuring a performance by the Minnesota Orchestra, fireworks, and more. For more info, visit www.musicinplymouth.org/
Thursday, July 7
CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: The Plymouth Fire Department will host a firefighter recruitment meeting for prospective part-time/on-call firefighter applicants to learn more about the position. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/public-safety/fire-/becoming-a-firefighter.
Friday, July 8
OPENING - “INSPIRED BY NATURE” ART EXHIBIT
When: Visit minnetonkaarts.org or call 952-473-7361 for gallery hours.
Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
Info: The Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Artists will fill the gallery with a garden of botanical delights inspired by nature: meticulously rendered plants and flowers in watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite, complemented by a selection of garden-themed ceramics. A reception is tentatively scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7; please check the center’s website or call to confirm). The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 18. All exhibited work will be for sale, and the show is free and open to the public. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/inspired-by-nature.
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 9
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, July 10
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY BLOCK PARTY
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: bluewatertheatre.com
Monday, July 11
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, July 12
BOOK DISCUSSION
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual discussion of “We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders” by Linda Sarsour. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The call is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, email lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
Wednesday, July 13
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth
WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - JEFF DAYTON AND FRIENDS
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
Thursday, July 14
CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, July 15
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 16
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, July 17
BLUE WATER PRESENTS "WE WILL ROCK YOU"
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Plymouth Gorgeous Gardens Tour
When: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: Garden addresses available on tickets
Info and tickets: Plymouth Bachman’s. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 on the day
