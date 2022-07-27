Thursday, July 28
WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, July 29
LIVE AT THE HILDE - GARY CLARK JR.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, July 30
LIVE AT THE HILDE - KELSEA BALLERINI
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov
Monday, August 1
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, August 2
NIGHT TO UNITE LUNCHEON
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info and tickets: A joint luncheon with the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition, the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce and the Wayzata Rotary. Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz will provide an inside look at the department and highlight the last two years. To register, visit wayzatachamber.com/event/night-to-unite-kickoff-luncheon-2022.
WAYZATA/LONG LAKE NIGHT TO UNITE
When: 5:15-8:30 p.m.
Where: Neighborhood parties throughout Wayzata and Long Lake.
Info: Wayzata Police, fire department members, city staff, elected officials, and McGruff will visit neighborhoods. Along with the police cars and fire trucks, there will be trinkets for kids and a crime prevention message at each stop.
PLYMOUTH NIGHT TO UNITE
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Neighborhood parties throughout Plymouth.
Info: A night to come together as a community. City of Plymouth officials, police officers, and firefighters will visit registered Night to Unite block parties.
Wednesday, August 3
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Info: plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH SINGS AUDITIONS
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Auditions to compete in Minnesota Sings state competition. More info at www.plymouthmn.gov
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, August 4
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH KIDS FEST
When: 5-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: A summer carnival with a splash of learning, Kids Fest features inflatables, games, prizes and entertainment held on the Hilde stage and surrounding lawn. More info at www.plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S 40TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Event activities include a $5 cash dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and dessert from the Muni, games like history bingo and trivia, prizes and giveaways and live music performed by Ipso Facto. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, August 7
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND (SWING MUSIC)
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Parks and Trails presents Sunday Music in the Park. Join for these August concerts on the Great Lawn in front of the Hotel Landing.
