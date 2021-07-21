Thursday, July 22
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA READS WITH LAURIE HERTZEL
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Online event. Visit bit.ly/2VEQPeX to register.
Info: Laurie Hertzel, senior editor for books at the Star Tribune, will discuss some of her A-list titles plus “News to Me,” which chronicles her career beginning as a newsroom clerk in Duluth. This is the annual Wayzata Reads program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayzata Library.
PK MAYO BAND
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free live music in the park. Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame Performer of the year, PK Mayo (formerly know as Paul Kennedy Mayashich) will entertain with his original music.
Saturday, July 24
ART EXHIBITION OPENING - A PAINTED LANGUAGE BY ELLEN RICHMAN
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: burnetart.com
Tuesday, July 27
CONES WITH COPS
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Honey & Mackie’s, 16725 Co. Road 24, Plymouth.
Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, July 28
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
WAYZATA SECTION FOREMAN HOUSE MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Section Foreman House, 738 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: The city is about to launch the next phase of the Panoway project, which includes the restoration of the Section Foreman House and revitalization of the surrounding area. A request for proposal for architectural design services is scheduled to be issued in August, and the goal of the meeting will be to receive community input to guide the project team and future designers.
MUSIC BY THE LAKE - JEFF DAYTON AND FRIENDS
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.
Thursday, July 29
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
RING OF KERRY
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free live music in the park. Ring of Kerry is a bursting-with-energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. All five musicians sing and play several instruments.
