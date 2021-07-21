Thursday, July 22

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA READS WITH LAURIE HERTZEL

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Online event. Visit bit.ly/2VEQPeX to register.

Info: Laurie Hertzel, senior editor for books at the Star Tribune, will discuss some of her A-list titles plus “News to Me,” which chronicles her career beginning as a newsroom clerk in Duluth. This is the annual Wayzata Reads program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Wayzata Library.

 

PK MAYO BAND

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free live music in the park. Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame Performer of the year, PK Mayo (formerly know as Paul Kennedy Mayashich) will entertain with his original music.

 

Saturday, July 24

ART EXHIBITION OPENING - A PAINTED LANGUAGE BY ELLEN RICHMAN

When: 4-8 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: burnetart.com

 

Tuesday, July 27

CONES WITH COPS

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Honey & Mackie’s, 16725 Co. Road 24, Plymouth.

Info: Attendees can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a sweet treat with some of the men and women of the Plymouth Police Department. Ice cream discounts or free cone vouchers are available at some locations, while supplies last.

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info:  www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, July 28

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

WAYZATA SECTION FOREMAN HOUSE MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Section Foreman House, 738 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: The city is about to launch the next phase of the Panoway project, which includes the restoration of the Section Foreman House and revitalization of the surrounding area. A request for proposal for architectural design services is scheduled to be issued in August, and the goal of the meeting will be to receive community input to guide the project team and future designers.

 

MUSIC BY THE LAKE - JEFF DAYTON AND FRIENDS

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com/wayzata-events

 

Thursday, July 29

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

RING OF KERRY

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free live music in the park. Ring of Kerry is a bursting-with-energy Irish music group that captures the hearts of listeners. All five musicians sing and play several instruments.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments