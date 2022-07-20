Thursday, July 21

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE DEPARTMENT SOFTBALL GAME

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata

Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.

 

Saturday, July 23

PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd

Info: The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Tim Haussner, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.

 

Tuesday, July 26

MIKE PLANT HISTORY NIGHT

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park

Info: A showcase of Mike Plant history and the re-release of Singlehanded IPA, Back Channel's homage to Plant. On display will be memorabilia like photos, maps and team gear. A portion of all beer sales will go toward supporting operations at Wayzata Sailing. For more info, visit backchannelbrewing.com.

 

PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK - BOSSA SOUL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, July 27

WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/serve/rummage

 

PANOWAY OPEN HOUSE WITH CIVITAS

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Panoway Park, Lake Street, Wayzata

Info: Refined concepts will be shared and project leaders will discuss how they’ve incorporated public feedback from the meeting in May.

 

WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE REVOLUTION 5

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, July 28

WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/serve/rummage

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Friday, July 29

LIVE AT THE HILDE - GARY CLARK JR.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov

 

Saturday, July 30

LIVE AT THE HILDE - KELSEA BALLERINI

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov

