Thursday, July 21
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE DEPARTMENT SOFTBALL GAME
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.
Saturday, July 23
PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd
Info: The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Tim Haussner, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.
Tuesday, July 26
MIKE PLANT HISTORY NIGHT
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park
Info: A showcase of Mike Plant history and the re-release of Singlehanded IPA, Back Channel's homage to Plant. On display will be memorabilia like photos, maps and team gear. A portion of all beer sales will go toward supporting operations at Wayzata Sailing. For more info, visit backchannelbrewing.com.
PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK - BOSSA SOUL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, July 27
WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PANOWAY OPEN HOUSE WITH CIVITAS
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Panoway Park, Lake Street, Wayzata
Info: Refined concepts will be shared and project leaders will discuss how they’ve incorporated public feedback from the meeting in May.
WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - THE REVOLUTION 5
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, July 28
WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, July 29
LIVE AT THE HILDE - GARY CLARK JR.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, July 30
LIVE AT THE HILDE - KELSEA BALLERINI
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Part of the city’s Party in the Park two-day music festival. plymouthmn.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.