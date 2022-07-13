Thursday, July 14
CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd
Info: Blue Groove Bluegrass, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.
Friday, July 15
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 16
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, July 17
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH GORGEOUS GARDENS TOUR
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Garden addresses available on tickets
Info and tickets: Plymouth Bachman’s. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 on the day.
Monday, July 18
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N
Info: plymouthmn.gov/pcc.
Tuesday, July 19
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd
Info: Tricia and the Toonies, live music for children. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.
Wednesday, July 20
WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ANTHONY SHORE (ELVIS)
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
Thursday, July 21
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE DEPARTMENT SOFTBALL GAME
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.
Saturday, July 23
PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd
Info: The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Tim Haussner, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.
