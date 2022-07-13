Thursday, July 14

CONNECT AND PLAY AT WAYZATA LIBRARY

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Room capacity is limited, drop-ins will be accommodated as space is available. For more info, visit bit.ly/3u7TOLj

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd

Info: Blue Groove Bluegrass, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents. 

 

Friday, July 15

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, July 16

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, July 17

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PLYMOUTH GORGEOUS GARDENS TOUR

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Garden addresses available on tickets

Info and tickets: Plymouth Bachman’s. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 on the day.

 

Monday, July 18

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH COMMUNITY CENTER RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N

Info: plymouthmn.gov/pcc.

 

Tuesday, July 19

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd

Info: Tricia and the Toonies, live music for children. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.

 

Wednesday, July 20

WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - ANTHONY SHORE (ELVIS)

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

 

Thursday, July 21

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA POLICE VS. FIRE DEPARTMENT SOFTBALL GAME

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata

Info: The public is encouraged to watch and cheer as members of the police and fire departments compete for the Old National Bank Cup.

 

Saturday, July 23

PLYMOUTH ENTERTAINMENT IN THE PARK

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd

Info: The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Tim Haussner, live music. plymouthmn.gov/specialevents.

