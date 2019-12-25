Wednesday, Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

Thursday, Jan. 2

WAYZATA HERITAGE PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 5 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

monday, Jan. 6

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS RETURN TO CLASS

 

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING AND WORK SESSION

Where: 4148 Winnetka Avenue N., New Hope

When: 6-9 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Tuesday, Jan. 7

AUTHOR TALK WITH ALISON MCGHEE

Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.   

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Free author talk event with author of “Never Coming Back.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is requested. Register online @ hclib.org or call 612-543-5825.

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

FAMILY STORYIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Wednesday, JAN. 8

ROBBINSDALE INTERSCHOOL COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Education Service Center Boardroom, 4148 Winnetka Avenue N., New Hope

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Thursday, JAN. 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

PLYMOUTH PARKS AND RECREATION 

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL COURSE INFORMATION NIGHT

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Avenue N., Plymouth

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: Parents of grade 8 students the opportunity to receive schedule and course information. The purpose is to help parents and students make an informed decision as to which classes the students should take as a ninth grade student.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

