Thursday, Jan. 16

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

LIBRARY DOWNLOADABLES DROP-IN CLINIC

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: Get help from library staff using a personal device to download library eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more. Be sure to bring the device, library card and any other account information. hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

SKATE THE GARDEN

Where: Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers, waterfalls and fish-filled ponds. Hot chocolate and treats provided.

 

Friday, Jan. 17

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, Jan. 18

WRITING THE YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

CPR/AED TRAINING

Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane, Plymouth

When: 9-10 a.m.

Info: Take a free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth. The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.

 

Monday, Jan. 20

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

Tuesday, Jan. 21

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD

Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: 6 p.m. (listening session) 7 p.m. (regular)

Info: rdale.org

 

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

PARENTING WITH VISION: TRANSITIONING TO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/communityed/adult/parenting-with-vision

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Wednesday, Jan. 22

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

CPR/AED TRAINING

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: Take a free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth. The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.

 

Thursday, Jan. 23

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

BOOK CLUB: “DO NOT FIND ME” BY KATHLEEN NOVAK

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Friday, Jan. 24

JUNK PALEONTOLOGY

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – THE BELFAST COWBOYS

Where: Mithun Hall, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 7:15 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

 

AFTER HOURS AT THE CREEK

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 6:30-10:00 p.m.

Info: The event features inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner buffet, entertainment, music and arcade games, plus a performance by comedian Mary Mack. Tickets cost $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be age 21 and older.

 

Saturday, Jan. 25

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, Jan. 26

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments