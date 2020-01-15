Thursday, Jan. 16
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
LIBRARY DOWNLOADABLES DROP-IN CLINIC
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: Get help from library staff using a personal device to download library eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more. Be sure to bring the device, library card and any other account information. hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
SKATE THE GARDEN
Where: Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers, waterfalls and fish-filled ponds. Hot chocolate and treats provided.
Friday, Jan. 17
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, Jan. 18
WRITING THE YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
CPR/AED TRAINING
Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane, Plymouth
When: 9-10 a.m.
Info: Take a free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth. The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.
Monday, Jan. 20
MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Tuesday, Jan. 21
BABY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD
Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: 6 p.m. (listening session) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: rdale.org
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
PARENTING WITH VISION: TRANSITIONING TO MIDDLE SCHOOL
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/communityed/adult/parenting-with-vision
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Wednesday, Jan. 22
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
CPR/AED TRAINING
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Info: Take a free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth. The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Jan. 23
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
BOOK CLUB: “DO NOT FIND ME” BY KATHLEEN NOVAK
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Friday, Jan. 24
JUNK PALEONTOLOGY
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – THE BELFAST COWBOYS
Where: Mithun Hall, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 7:15 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
AFTER HOURS AT THE CREEK
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 6:30-10:00 p.m.
Info: The event features inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner buffet, entertainment, music and arcade games, plus a performance by comedian Mary Mack. Tickets cost $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be age 21 and older.
Saturday, Jan. 25
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, Jan. 26
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
