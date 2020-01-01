Thursday, Jan. 2

WAYZATA HERITAGE PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 5 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Monday, Jan. 6

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING AND WORK SESSION

Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: 6-9 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Tuesday, Jan. 7

AUTHOR TALK WITH ALISON MCGHEE

Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.   

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Free author talk event with author of “Never Coming Back.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is requested. Register online @ hclib.org or call 612-543-5825.

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

FAMILY STORYIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Wednesday, Jan. 8

ROBBINSDALE INTERSCHOOL COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Thursday, Jan. 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

PLYMOUTH PARKS AND RECREATION 

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL COURSE INFORMATION NIGHT

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: Parents of grade 8 students the opportunity to receive schedule and course information. 

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Friday, Jan. 10

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “POPULATION, 485” BY MICHAEL PERRY

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments