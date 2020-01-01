Thursday, Jan. 2
WAYZATA HERITAGE PRESERVATION BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 5 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Monday, Jan. 6
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATION MEETING AND WORK SESSION
Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: 6-9 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Tuesday, Jan. 7
AUTHOR TALK WITH ALISON MCGHEE
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Free author talk event with author of “Never Coming Back.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is requested. Register online @ hclib.org or call 612-543-5825.
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
FAMILY STORYIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Wednesday, Jan. 8
ROBBINSDALE INTERSCHOOL COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Info: rdale.org
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Thursday, Jan. 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
PLYMOUTH PARKS AND RECREATION
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL COURSE INFORMATION NIGHT
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-8 p.m.
Info: Parents of grade 8 students the opportunity to receive schedule and course information.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Friday, Jan. 10
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “POPULATION, 485” BY MICHAEL PERRY
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
