Thursday, Jan. 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

PLYMOUTH PARKS AND RECREATION 

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL COURSE INFORMATION NIGHT

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: Parents of grade 8 students the opportunity to receive schedule and course information. 

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Friday, Jan. 10

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “POPULATION, 485” BY MICHAEL PERRY

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – TAPESTRY

Where: Founders Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 7:15 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

 

Monday, Jan. 13

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL’S FOOD FOR EVERYONE EVENT

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

PARENTING WITH VISION: BULLY PROOFING YOUR KIDS

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/communityed/adult/parenting-with-vision

 

Tuesday, Jan. 14

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: : 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Jan. 15

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: MAN’S BEST FRIEND HELPING TO TREAT BRAIN CANCER

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr

 

Thursday, Jan. 16

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

LIBRARY DOWNLOADABLES DROP-IN CLINIC

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: Drop in to get help from library staff using your personal device to download library eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more. Be sure to bring your device, your library card and any other account information you might need. hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

SKATE THE GARDEN

Where: Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers, waterfalls and fish-filled ponds. Hot chocolate and treats provided.

 

Saturday, Jan. 18

WRITING THE YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

