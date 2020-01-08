Thursday, Jan. 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
PLYMOUTH PARKS AND RECREATION
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL COURSE INFORMATION NIGHT
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-8 p.m.
Info: Parents of grade 8 students the opportunity to receive schedule and course information.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Friday, Jan. 10
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “POPULATION, 485” BY MICHAEL PERRY
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – TAPESTRY
Where: Founders Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 7:15 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Monday, Jan. 13
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL’S FOOD FOR EVERYONE EVENT
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
PARENTING WITH VISION: BULLY PROOFING YOUR KIDS
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/communityed/adult/parenting-with-vision
Tuesday, Jan. 14
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: : 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Jan. 15
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: MAN’S BEST FRIEND HELPING TO TREAT BRAIN CANCER
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
Thursday, Jan. 16
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
LIBRARY DOWNLOADABLES DROP-IN CLINIC
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: Drop in to get help from library staff using your personal device to download library eBooks, eAudiobooks, and more. Be sure to bring your device, your library card and any other account information you might need. hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
SKATE THE GARDEN
Where: Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: Lights, music and a frozen pond will replace blooming flowers, waterfalls and fish-filled ponds. Hot chocolate and treats provided.
Saturday, Jan. 18
WRITING THE YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.