Thursday, January 27

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, January 28

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European Coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the price of your ticket). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.

 

Saturday, January 29

OPENING - WINTER EXHIBITION

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: On view through March 27, the Winter Exhibition showcases a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculpture by Robert Mapplethorpe, Sonja Peterson, Alex Katz, Clarence Morgan, Martyn Brewster, HOTTEA, Anne Labovitz, Harry Bertoia, Annie Hejny, Pamela Carberry, Ellsworth Kelly, Tomás Sánchez, R. J. Kern, Luisa Fda. Garcia Gomez, David Rathman, Isa Gagarin, Rico Gaston, Jim Dine, Alyssa Baguss, Paul Winstanley, Teo Nguyen, Joe Goode, Sunday B. Morning, and more. For more info, visit burnetart.com.

 

Wednesday, February 2

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, February 3

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, February 4

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - DAISY DILLMAN ACOUSTIC

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European Coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the price of your ticket). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, February 5

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

FIRE & ICE WINTER FESTIVAL

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane in Plymouth

Info: The annual wintertime festival features fan favorites, such as recycle bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All activities are weather permitting.

 

Sunday, February 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

