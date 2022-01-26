Thursday, January 27
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, January 28
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European Coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the price of your ticket). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
Saturday, January 29
OPENING - WINTER EXHIBITION
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: On view through March 27, the Winter Exhibition showcases a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculpture by Robert Mapplethorpe, Sonja Peterson, Alex Katz, Clarence Morgan, Martyn Brewster, HOTTEA, Anne Labovitz, Harry Bertoia, Annie Hejny, Pamela Carberry, Ellsworth Kelly, Tomás Sánchez, R. J. Kern, Luisa Fda. Garcia Gomez, David Rathman, Isa Gagarin, Rico Gaston, Jim Dine, Alyssa Baguss, Paul Winstanley, Teo Nguyen, Joe Goode, Sunday B. Morning, and more. For more info, visit burnetart.com.
Wednesday, February 2
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, February 3
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, February 4
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - DAISY DILLMAN ACOUSTIC
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European Coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the price of your ticket). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, February 5
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FIRE & ICE WINTER FESTIVAL
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane in Plymouth
Info: The annual wintertime festival features fan favorites, such as recycle bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All activities are weather permitting.
Sunday, February 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
