Thursday, January 20
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Friday, January 21
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
VIVA LAS VEGAS EVENT-CANCELED
When: Rescheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: A new event for adults 21 and older. Attendees can look forward to an evening of Las Vegas style games, a catered Italian-style dinner, music and drinks at the new Active Wing of the Plymouth Community Center. A cash bar will be available. Tickets cost $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets and more info: plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, January 22
CPR TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Heart Safe Plymouth, a partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, has announced additional free CPR/AED training dates. To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tuesday, January 25
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda packet www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, January 26
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Thursday, January 27
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Saturday, January 29
OPENING - WINTER EXHIBITION
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: On view through March 27, the Winter Exhibition showcases a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculpture by Robert Mapplethorpe, Sonja Peterson, Alex Katz, Clarence Morgan, Martyn Brewster, HOTTEA, Anne Labovitz, Harry Bertoia, Annie Hejny, Pamela Carberry, Ellsworth Kelly, Tomás Sánchez, R. J. Kern, Luisa Fda. Garcia Gomez, David Rathman, Isa Gagarin, Rico Gaston, Jim Dine, Alyssa Baguss, Paul Winstanley, Teo Nguyen, Joe Goode, Sunday B. Morning, and more. For more info, visit burnetart.com.
