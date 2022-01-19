Thursday, January 20

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE” 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Friday, January 21

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE” 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

VIVA LAS VEGAS EVENT-CANCELED

When: Rescheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: A new event for adults 21 and older. Attendees can look forward to an evening of Las Vegas style games, a catered Italian-style dinner, music and drinks at the new Active Wing of the Plymouth Community Center. A cash bar will be available. Tickets cost $40 in advance or $45 at the door. Tickets and more info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Saturday, January 22

CPR TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Heart Safe Plymouth, a partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, has announced additional free CPR/AED training dates. To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS - “THE WINTER’S TALE” 

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theatre at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Tuesday, January 25

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda packet www.plymouthmn.gov

Wednesday, January 26

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, January 27

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Saturday, January 29

OPENING - WINTER EXHIBITION

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: On view through March 27, the Winter Exhibition showcases a variety of prints, drawings, paintings and sculpture by Robert Mapplethorpe, Sonja Peterson, Alex Katz, Clarence Morgan, Martyn Brewster, HOTTEA, Anne Labovitz, Harry Bertoia, Annie Hejny, Pamela Carberry, Ellsworth Kelly, Tomás Sánchez, R. J. Kern, Luisa Fda. Garcia Gomez, David Rathman, Isa Gagarin, Rico Gaston, Jim Dine, Alyssa Baguss, Paul Winstanley, Teo Nguyen, Joe Goode, Sunday B. Morning, and more. For more info, visit burnetart.com.

