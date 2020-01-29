Thursday, Jan. 30

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Swan Lake Park) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (West Medicine Lake Park)

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Friday, Jan. 31

OPENING RECEPTION – PRINTS & EDITIONS

Where: Burnet Fine Art and Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: burnetart.com or 952-473-8333

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SEUSSICAL’

Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27. 

 

Saturday, Feb. 1

FIRE AND ICE

Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth

When: 3-7 p.m.

Info: Outdoor activities, food trucks and fire works (around 6:30 p.m.). More details including shuttle at www.plymouthmn.gov.

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SEUSSICAL’

Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27. 

 

Monday, Feb. 3

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

WAYZATA SCHOOLS YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: BENEFICIAL INSECTS

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr

 

ROBBINSDALE SCHOOL BOARD BUSINESS MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

Info: Access the agenda at rdale.org.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 4

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Wednesday, Feb. 5

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL SENIOR MATINÉE

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 3:30 p.m.

Info: This performance is free. 

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, Feb. 6

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, Feb. 7

CINEMA AND SKATES (FREE SHOWING OF “TOY STORY 4”)

Where: Wayzata Bay - North Lagoon, Lake Minnetonka

When: 6-9 p.m.

Info: wayzatachillyopen.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 8

WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka

When: Tee times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: wayzatachillyopen.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 2 p.m.

Info: . Tickets are reserved and priced at $5 for students and $7 for adults.  Reserve tickets online in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852 beginning Jan. 27. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments