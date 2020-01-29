Thursday, Jan. 30
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Swan Lake Park) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (West Medicine Lake Park)
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Friday, Jan. 31
OPENING RECEPTION – PRINTS & EDITIONS
Where: Burnet Fine Art and Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: burnetart.com or 952-473-8333
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SEUSSICAL’
Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27.
Saturday, Feb. 1
FIRE AND ICE
Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6, Plymouth
When: 3-7 p.m.
Info: Outdoor activities, food trucks and fire works (around 6:30 p.m.). More details including shuttle at www.plymouthmn.gov.
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SEUSSICAL’
Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27.
Monday, Feb. 3
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
WAYZATA SCHOOLS YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: BENEFICIAL INSECTS
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
ROBBINSDALE SCHOOL BOARD BUSINESS MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
Info: Access the agenda at rdale.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
BABY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Wednesday, Feb. 5
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL SENIOR MATINÉE
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 3:30 p.m.
Info: This performance is free.
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, Feb. 6
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, Feb. 7
CINEMA AND SKATES (FREE SHOWING OF “TOY STORY 4”)
Where: Wayzata Bay - North Lagoon, Lake Minnetonka
When: 6-9 p.m.
Info: wayzatachillyopen.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka
When: Tee times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: wayzatachillyopen.com
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 2 p.m.
Info: . Tickets are reserved and priced at $5 for students and $7 for adults. Reserve tickets online in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852 beginning Jan. 27.
