Thursday, Jan. 23

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

BOOK CLUB: “DO NOT FIND ME” BY KATHLEEN NOVAK

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Friday, Jan. 24

JUNK PALEONTOLOGY

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

AFTER HOURS AT THE CREEK

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 6:30-10 p.m.

Info: Inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner buffet, entertainment, music and arcade games, plus a performance by comedian Mary Mack. Tickets cost $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be age 21 and older.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – THE BELFAST COWBOYS

Where: Mithun Hall, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 7:15 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

 

Saturday, Jan. 25

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”

Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, Jan. 26

BELGIAN WAFFLE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Info: Fundraiser for senior programming in Plymouth, all-you-can-eat, made-from-scratch waffles by Dad’s Belgian Waffle Company with toppings, sausage, coffee and juice. Cost is $7 for guests ages 6 and older, and $4 for guests ages 5 and younger. Payment is accepted at the door.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, Jan. 27

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

Where: District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

When: 4 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

ROBBINSDALE EDUCATION ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: FAIR School at Pilgrim Lane, 3725 Pilgrim Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rdale.org 

 

ROBBINSDALE SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: New Hope Learning Center, 8301 47th Ave. N.

Info: rdale.org

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT STEERING COMMITTEE MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 5 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

Where: City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular) 

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Jan. 29

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES MEETING

Where: Plymouth Creek Center 14800 34th Ave. N. 

When: 1:30 p.m.

Info: “Presidents Who Died in Office” by Lorraine Kretchman 

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Thursday, Jan. 30

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Swan Lake Park) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (West Medicine Lake Park)

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Friday, Jan. 31

OPENING RECEPTION – PRINTS & EDITIONS

Where: Burnet Fine Art and Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: burnetart.com or 952-473-8333

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’

Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27. 

 

Saturday, Feb. 1

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’

Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27. 

