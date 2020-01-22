Thursday, Jan. 23
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BOOK CLUB: “DO NOT FIND ME” BY KATHLEEN NOVAK
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Friday, Jan. 24
JUNK PALEONTOLOGY
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
AFTER HOURS AT THE CREEK
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 6:30-10 p.m.
Info: Inflatables, a cash bar, appetizers, dinner buffet, entertainment, music and arcade games, plus a performance by comedian Mary Mack. Tickets cost $30 per person in advance or $35 at the door. Participants must be age 21 and older.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES AT WAYZATA COMMUNITY CHURCH – THE BELFAST COWBOYS
Where: Mithun Hall, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 7:15 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Saturday, Jan. 25
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BLACK BOX THEATRE PRESENTS: “VANITY FAIR”
Where: Performing Arts Center, 4955 Peony Ln. N, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, Jan. 26
BELGIAN WAFFLE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 9:30 a.m. to noon
Info: Fundraiser for senior programming in Plymouth, all-you-can-eat, made-from-scratch waffles by Dad’s Belgian Waffle Company with toppings, sausage, coffee and juice. Cost is $7 for guests ages 6 and older, and $4 for guests ages 5 and younger. Payment is accepted at the door.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “THE ONLY STAR I REMEMBER”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Monday, Jan. 27
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
Where: District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
When: 4 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
ROBBINSDALE EDUCATION ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: FAIR School at Pilgrim Lane, 3725 Pilgrim Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rdale.org
ROBBINSDALE SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: New Hope Learning Center, 8301 47th Ave. N.
Info: rdale.org
Tuesday, Jan. 28
BABY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT STEERING COMMITTEE MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 5 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
Where: City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Jan. 29
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
ANTIQUES AND COLLECTIBLES MEETING
Where: Plymouth Creek Center 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Info: “Presidents Who Died in Office” by Lorraine Kretchman
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Thursday, Jan. 30
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Swan Lake Park) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (West Medicine Lake Park)
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Friday, Jan. 31
OPENING RECEPTION – PRINTS & EDITIONS
Where: Burnet Fine Art and Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: burnetart.com or 952-473-8333
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’
Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27.
Saturday, Feb. 1
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’
Where: 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Tickets are reserved, $5/students and $7/adults. Reserve tickets in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852, beginning Jan. 27.
