Thursday, Feb. 13
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WEDDING OPEN HOUSE
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Info: Brides and grooms can gather ideas, talk with vendors, taste catering samples and more. For more information, call the center at 763-509-5280.
CLIMATE ACTION GROUP
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. North
When: 7:30 - 9 p.m.
Info: makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen
Friday, Feb. 14
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “ALICE IN FRANCE” BY ALICE M. O’BRIEN
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: ROBERT ROBINSON
Where: Founders Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
Saturday, Feb. 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, Feb. 16
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Monday, Feb. 17
HOLIDAY OBSERVED – CITY OFFICES CLOSED
MOUNT OLIVET LOAVES AND FISHES
Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal
Tuesday, Feb. 18
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 5 p.m. (update on Plymouth Creek Center project) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: Agendas at plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Feb. 19
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION FAIR
Where: Upper Commons, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 4-8 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/whs
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Agenda at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, Feb. 20
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
CLIMATE ACTION GROUP
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. North
When: 7:30 - 9 p.m.
Info: makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen
Friday, Feb. 21
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN
Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, Feb. 22
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
