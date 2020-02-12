Thursday, Feb. 13

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WEDDING OPEN HOUSE

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. 

Info: Brides and grooms can gather ideas, talk with vendors, taste catering samples and more. For more information, call the center at 763-509-5280.

 

CLIMATE ACTION GROUP

Where: Plymouth Library, 15700  36th Ave. North

When: 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Info:  makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen

 

Friday, Feb. 14

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “ALICE IN FRANCE” BY ALICE M. O’BRIEN

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: ROBERT ROBINSON

Where: Founders Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

Saturday, Feb. 15

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, Feb. 16

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, Feb. 17

HOLIDAY OBSERVED – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

MOUNT OLIVET LOAVES AND FISHES

Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal

 

Tuesday, Feb. 18

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

When: 5 p.m. (update on Plymouth Creek Center project) 7 p.m. (regular)

Info: Agendas at plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Feb. 19

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION FAIR

Where: Upper Commons, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 4-8 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Agenda at plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, Feb. 20

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

CLIMATE ACTION GROUP

Where: Plymouth Library, 15700  36th Ave. North

When: 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Info:  makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen

 

Friday, Feb. 21

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN

Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 22

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

