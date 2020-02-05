Thursday, Feb. 6
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
OPENING EVENT FOR THE STUDENT SHOW
Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery, Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: minnetonkaarts.org
Friday, Feb. 7
CINEMA AND SKATES (FREE SHOWING OF “TOY STORY 4”)
Where: Wayzata Bay - North Lagoon, Lake Minnetonka
When: 6-9 p.m.
Info: wayzatachillyopen.com
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: KERI NOBLE
Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
Saturday, Feb. 8
WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka
When: Tee times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: wayzatachillyopen.com
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 2 p.m.
Info: . Tickets are reserved and priced at $5 for students and $7 for adults. Reserve tickets online in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852 beginning Jan. 27.
Monday, Feb. 10
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Tuesday, Feb. 11
BABY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
FAMILY STORYTIME
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Feb. 12
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Thursday, Feb. 13
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WEDDING OPEN HOUSE
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 5-7:30 p.m.
Info: Brides and grooms are welcome to stop by the event to gather ideas, talk with vendors, taste catering samples and more. For more information, call the Plymouth Creek Center at 763-509-5280.
Friday, Feb. 14
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “ALICE IN FRANCE” BY ALICE M. O’BRIEN
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: ROBERT ROBINSON
Where: Founders Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
Saturday, Feb. 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, Feb. 16
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
