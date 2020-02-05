Thursday, Feb. 6

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

OPENING EVENT FOR THE STUDENT SHOW

Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery, Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Dr., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

 

Friday, Feb. 7

CINEMA AND SKATES (FREE SHOWING OF “TOY STORY 4”)

Where: Wayzata Bay - North Lagoon, Lake Minnetonka

When: 6-9 p.m.

Info: wayzatachillyopen.com

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: KERI NOBLE

Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

Saturday, Feb. 8

WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka

When: Tee times at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: wayzatachillyopen.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SUESSICAL’

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 2 p.m.

Info: . Tickets are reserved and priced at $5 for students and $7 for adults.  Reserve tickets online in advance at ahs.show/tix or by phone at 763-504-8852 beginning Jan. 27. 

 

Monday, Feb. 10

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Tuesday, Feb. 11

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Feb. 12

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

Thursday, Feb. 13

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WEDDING OPEN HOUSE

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. 

Info: Brides and grooms are welcome to stop by the event to gather ideas, talk with vendors, taste catering samples and more. For more information, call the Plymouth Creek Center at 763-509-5280.

 

Friday, Feb. 14

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “ALICE IN FRANCE” BY ALICE M. O’BRIEN

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: ROBERT ROBINSON

Where: Founders Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

Saturday, Feb. 15

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, Feb. 16

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

