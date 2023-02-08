Thursday, Feb. 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY- TAXES
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Speakers Wes Hallenberg and Shawn Ruby give their insight and advice on taxes. rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ARTIST RECEPTION - GREGORY CHAMBERLAIN
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: An artist reception in the art gallery at the Plymouth Community Center to showcase Gregory Chamberlin’s artwork. Join for light refreshments. plymouthmn.gov
Friday, Feb. 10
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - MICHAEL SHYNES
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, Feb. 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, Feb. 12
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, Feb. 14
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Feb. 15
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
LET JUSTICE ROLL DOWN - A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ABOUT WORKING FOR CHANGE - LGBTQIA+ JUSTICE FEATURING ELLIE KRUG
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Thursday, Feb. 16
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
FREE CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, Feb. 17
OPENING - THE STUDENT SHOW AT MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
When: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Where: Minnetonka Center For the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, Feb. 18
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, Feb. 19
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
