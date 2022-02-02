Thursday, February 3

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, February 4

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - DAISY DILLMAN ACOUSTIC

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, February 5

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

FIRE & ICE WINTER FESTIVAL

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane in Plymouth

Info: The annual wintertime festival features fan favorites, such as recycle bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All activities are weather permitting.

 

Sunday, February 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, February 7

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, February 8

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: https://www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, February 9

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

WAYZATA CITY WIDE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Join to discuss the proposed rezoning application of properties around Wayzata to a new zoning district, Parks and Open Space. Currently, all of Wayzata’s park properties and city owned open space are zoned for residential use, commercial use or Planned Unit Development. To protect and preserve these properties from any future development, Wayzata is proposing to rezone all of the properties to Park and Open Space. Once the city has received community input, the rezoning application will go to the planning commission and city council for review. For more information visit, Wayzata.org/ParksOpenSpaceRezoning.

 

Thursday, February 10

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY

When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Friday, February 11

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - KERI NOBLE

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.

 

CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY

When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, February 12

WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Info: Wayzata’s long-running golf tournament on frozen Lake Minnetonka returns. All tee times are sold out. Visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com for information.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, February 13

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments