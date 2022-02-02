Thursday, February 3
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, February 4
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - DAISY DILLMAN ACOUSTIC
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, February 5
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FIRE & ICE WINTER FESTIVAL
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Park, at County Road 6 and Niagara Lane in Plymouth
Info: The annual wintertime festival features fan favorites, such as recycle bin races, a youth ice fishing contest, horse-drawn trolley rides, pony rides, miniature golf on the ice, snow bowling, box hockey, recreational skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. All activities are weather permitting.
Sunday, February 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, February 7
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, February 8
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Wednesday, February 9
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
WAYZATA CITY WIDE NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join to discuss the proposed rezoning application of properties around Wayzata to a new zoning district, Parks and Open Space. Currently, all of Wayzata’s park properties and city owned open space are zoned for residential use, commercial use or Planned Unit Development. To protect and preserve these properties from any future development, Wayzata is proposing to rezone all of the properties to Park and Open Space. Once the city has received community input, the rezoning application will go to the planning commission and city council for review. For more information visit, Wayzata.org/ParksOpenSpaceRezoning.
Thursday, February 10
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY
When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, February 11
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - KERI NOBLE
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY
When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, February 12
WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata’s long-running golf tournament on frozen Lake Minnetonka returns. All tee times are sold out. Visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com for information.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, February 13
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
