Thursday, February 24

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 pm

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Friday, February 25

WHS CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION SHOWCASE

When: 8:20 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs

 

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, February 26

CPR TRAINING

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, February 27

FAMILY SKATE DAY

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Klapprich Park, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata

Info: The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board will be providing skating music and Hoppers Mini Donuts will be providing mini donuts and hot chocolate for purchase.

 

Monday, February 28

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Wednesday, March 2

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, March 3

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, March 4

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Saturday, March 5

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

