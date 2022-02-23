Thursday, February 24
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 pm
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Friday, February 25
WHS CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION SHOWCASE
When: 8:20 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: wayzataschools.org/whs
WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, February 26
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 27
FAMILY SKATE DAY
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board will be providing skating music and Hoppers Mini Donuts will be providing mini donuts and hot chocolate for purchase.
Monday, February 28
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.
Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board
Wednesday, March 2
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873
Thursday, March 3
Friday, March 4
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju
Saturday, March 5
