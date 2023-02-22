Thursday, Feb. 23
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY- PETER BARTLING
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: We will hear from Peter Bartling about the proposed merger between South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services. rotaryplymouth.org
NEXT CHAPTER - BOOK DISCUSSION - ‘THE SECOND MOUNTAIN’ BY DAVID BROOKS
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Piper Library, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
FREE CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Friday, Feb. 24
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SHE LOVES ME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, Feb. 25
WAYZATA LIONS CLUB WAFFLE BREAKFAST
When: 8-11 a.m.
Where: St. Bart’s Fellowship Hall, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. For a preorder of tickets or general inquiries, email WayzataLionsClub@gmail.com.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SHE LOVES ME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Monday, Feb. 27
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, located at 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Tuesday, Feb. 28
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, March 1
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Bring your own knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred craft and craft together with others. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, March 2
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
NEXT CHAPTER - BOOK DISCUSSION - ‘NEVER WASTE A CRISIS’ BY DR. ANNE HARBISON
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Piper Library, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Friday, March 3
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SHE LOVES ME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, March 4
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SHE LOVES ME’
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
