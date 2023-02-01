Thursday, February 2
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Saturday, February 4
PLYMOUTH FIRE AND ICE
When: 3-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Park, 15205 County Road 6
Info: Plymouth’s annual winter celebration includes games, entertainment, food and fireworks, all on the frozen ice at Parkers Lake. plymouthmn.gov
Tuesday, February 7
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: Agenda online at wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, February 8
LET JUSTICE ROLL DOWN - A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ABOUT WORKING FOR CHANGE - HOUSING JUSTICE WITH KEVIN WARD
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/let-justice-roll-down
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Info: Agenda online at lmcd.org
Thursday, February 9
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Friday, February 10
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - MICHAEL SHYNES
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
Saturday, February 11
Sunday, February 12
When: 2 p.m.
