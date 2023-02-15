Thursday, Feb. 16
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY- OFFSITE CPR TRAINING
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
SHOP TOGETHER FOR GOOD AT RESALE SELECT
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd 101 N., Plymouth
Info: All are welcome at this one-night shopping event. Shop in-store for new and like-new designer styles, at a fraction of their retail prices. All proceeds benefit Interfaith Outreach programs and services for local families. For more info, visit iocp.org/shopforgood.
NEXT CHAPTER - GUEST SPEAKER WILL STEGER
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church Sanctuary, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Steger is an explorer, author, climate change advocate, educator, and conservationist. His goal is to inspire and motivate generations of people to make decisions based on their personal values and live their lives with the same sense of adventure. For more information, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/next-chapter
FREE CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, Feb. 17
OPENING - THE STUDENT SHOW AT MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
When: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Where: Minnetonka Center For the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, Feb. 18
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, Feb. 19
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, Feb. 20
PRESIDENTS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Tuesday, Feb. 21
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: Agenda online at wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, Feb. 22
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Bring your own knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred craft and craft together with others. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: Agenda online at lmcd.org
Thursday, Feb. 23
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
FREE CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, Feb. 25
WAYZATA LIONS CLUB WAFFLE BREAKFAST
When: 8-11 a.m.
Where: St. Bart’s Fellowship Hall, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. For a preorder of tickets or general inquiries, email WayzataLionsClub@gmail.com.
