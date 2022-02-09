Thursday, February 10
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY
When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating in Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two-hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
ST. MARY’S PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: St. Mary’s Park playground is scheduled to be renovated this summer. Review plans and concepts and vote for a preferred playground. A virtual open house is also available Feb. 1-8 for those unable to attend on Feb. 10. Visit plymouthmn.gov/parkrenovations to open the survey.
Friday, February 11
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - KERI NOBLE
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.
CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY
When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two-hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, February 12
WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata’s long-running golf tournament on frozen Lake Minnetonka returns. All tee times are sold out. Visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com for information.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, February 13
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, February 14
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Wednesday, February 16
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Thursday, February 17
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 pm
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
