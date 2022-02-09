Thursday, February 10

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CINEMA AND SKATES ON WAYZATA BAY

When: 4-6 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Info and tickets: Bundle up, bring skates (or a lawn chair) and enjoy music or one of the featured films on the big screen while skating in Wayzata Bay. Tickets are required and limited per session. Two-hour ticket reservations on sale now at chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com/event/cinema-skates.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “AMELIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

ST. MARY’S PLAYGROUND RENOVATION OPEN HOUSE

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: St. Mary’s Park playground is scheduled to be renovated this summer. Review plans and concepts and vote for a preferred playground. A virtual open house is also available Feb. 1-8 for those unable to attend on Feb. 10. Visit plymouthmn.gov/parkrenovations to open the survey.

 

Friday, February 11

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES - KERI NOBLE

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mithun Hall at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: Mithun Hall will be transformed into a European coffeehouse, featuring music, coffee drinks and desserts (included in the ticket price). Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/coffeehouse.

 

Saturday, February 12

WAYZATA CHILLY OPEN

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata

Info: Wayzata’s long-running golf tournament on frozen Lake Minnetonka returns. All tee times are sold out. Visit chillyopen.wayzatachamber.com for information.

 

Sunday, February 13

Monday, February 14

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Wednesday, February 16

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: https://www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, February 17

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 pm

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: To register for a weekday training session, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

