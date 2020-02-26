Thursday, Feb. 27
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BOOK CLUB: “PACHINKO” BY MIN JIN LEE
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
COOKIES, COFFEE AND CONVERSATION ON ESTATE PLANNING
Where: Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth, 18405 Old Rockford Road
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Speaker, Mary Frances Price, a local attorney with experience in estate, tax and elder care planning. Free event. RSVP by Feb. 25, 763-478-4244.
WAYZATA SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Friday, Feb. 28
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: JASON GRAY
Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: Tickets available at the door for $10. wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, Feb. 29
WAYZATA LIONS CLUB WAFFLE BREAKFAST
Where: St. Bart’s Church, 630 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Info: e-clubhouse.org/sites/wayzata/index.php
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, March 1
WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA “CLOWNING AROUND”
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 3 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/music-at-wayzata
Monday, March 2
LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL
Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: A free meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal
Tuesday, March 3
PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION PRIMARY ELECTION
When: Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Find polls at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-day-voting
Wednesday, March 4
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Monday, March 9
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Tuesday, March 10
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
RIDING OUT EAB
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Info: For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/eab.
CPR/AED TRAINING
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE - FACIAL SURGERY: WHERE DENTISTRY MEETS MEDICINE
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
Wednesday, March 11
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
Thursday, March 12
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CLIMATE ACTION GROUP
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. North
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Info: makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen
