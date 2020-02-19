Thursday, Feb. 20
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Friday, Feb. 21
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN
Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, Feb. 22
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, Feb. 23
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Monday, Feb. 24
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
Where: District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
When: 4 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL
Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal
Tuesday, Feb. 25
WAYZATA ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 5 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Wednesday, Feb. 26
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
ANTIQUES, GLASS AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Info: The program will be on Weller Pottery by Sue Hoppe. All who are interested are invited. Call Arlene 763-559-9636 with questions.
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
CPR/AED TRAINING
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Info: To register for the free class, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Feb. 27
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BOOK CLUB: “PACHINKO” BY MIN JIN LEE
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
COOKIES, COFFEE AND CONVERSATION-ESTATE PLANNING
Where: Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth, 18405 Old Rockford Road
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Speaker, Mary Frances Price, a local attorney with experience in estate, tax and elder care planning. Free event. RSVP by Feb. 25, 763-478-4244.
WAYZATA SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
Friday, Feb. 28
COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: JASON GRAY
Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse
Tickets available at the door for $10.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, Feb. 29
WAYZATA LIONS CLUB WAFFLE BREAKFAST
Where: St. Bart’s Church, 630 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Info: e-clubhouse.org/sites/wayzata/index.php
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”
Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Sunday, March 1
WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA “CLOWNING AROUND”
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.
When: 3 p.m.
Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/music-at-wayzata
Monday, March 2
LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL
Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal
