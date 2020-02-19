Thursday, Feb. 20

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Friday, Feb. 21

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: MICHAEL MONROE WITH CHRIS JANTZEN

Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 22

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, Feb. 23

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “LES MISERABLES”

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, Feb. 24

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

Where: District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

When: 4 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL

Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal

 

Tuesday, Feb. 25

WAYZATA ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 5 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Wednesday, Feb. 26

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

ANTIQUES, GLASS AND COLLECTIBLES CLUB

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave.

When: 1:30 p.m.

Info: The program will be on Weller Pottery by Sue Hoppe. All who are interested are invited. Call Arlene 763-559-9636 with questions.

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

CPR/AED TRAINING

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Info: To register for the free class, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Thursday, Feb. 27

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

BOOK CLUB: “PACHINKO” BY MIN JIN LEE

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

COOKIES, COFFEE AND CONVERSATION-ESTATE PLANNING

Where: Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth, 18405 Old Rockford Road

When: 3 p.m.

Info: Speaker, Mary Frances Price, a local attorney with experience in estate, tax and elder care planning. Free event. RSVP by Feb. 25, 763-478-4244.  

 

WAYZATA SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Friday, Feb. 28

COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: JASON GRAY

Where: Mithun Hall, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:15 p.m. music 

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/coffeehouse

Tickets available at the door for $10.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, Feb. 29

WAYZATA LIONS CLUB WAFFLE BREAKFAST

Where: St. Bart’s Church, 630 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Info: e-clubhouse.org/sites/wayzata/index.php

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER MUSICAL: “GYPSY”

Where: 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, March 1

WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA “CLOWNING AROUND” 

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org/community/music-at-wayzata

 

Monday, March 2

LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL

Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Info: A free nutritious meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

