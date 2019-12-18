Thursday, Dec. 19

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

ARMSTRONG WINTER CHOIR CONCERTS

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 6 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Dec. 20

HISTORY OF MUSIC PERFORMANCE WITH ZACHARY SCOT JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

Saturday, Dec. 21

HOLIDAY MARKET AT WAYZATA BREW WORKS

Where: Wayzata Brew Works, 294 Grove Ln., Wayzata

When: Noon-4 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

 

VISIT SANTA AND HIS REINDEER

Where: Colonial Square, 1151 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Info: A chance for families to visit Santa Claus and his reindeer.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

Wednesday, Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

