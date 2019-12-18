Thursday, Dec. 19
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
ARMSTRONG WINTER CHOIR CONCERTS
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 6 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Dec. 20
HISTORY OF MUSIC PERFORMANCE WITH ZACHARY SCOT JOHNSON
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
Saturday, Dec. 21
HOLIDAY MARKET AT WAYZATA BREW WORKS
Where: Wayzata Brew Works, 294 Grove Ln., Wayzata
When: Noon-4 p.m.
Info: wayzatabrewworks.com
VISIT SANTA AND HIS REINDEER
Where: Colonial Square, 1151 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Info: A chance for families to visit Santa Claus and his reindeer.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE – CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Wednesday, Dec. 25
CHRISTMAS DAY – CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.