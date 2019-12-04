Thursday, Dec. 5

BOOK CLUB – “VIRGIL WANDER” BY LEIF ENGER

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL AND PLYMOUTH MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School,10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Dec. 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, Dec. 7

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

Where: Plymouth Creek Park, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 2-5 p.m.

Info: Enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holidays. Sponsored by the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Historical Society.

 

Sunday, Dec. 8

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PLYMOUTH ROCKERS HOLIDAY CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 3 p.m.

Info: Free will offering. Music by the Plymouth senior chorus.

 

Monday, Dec. 9

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: NEW TREATMENTS FOR SPINAL CORD INJURIES – DR. ANN PARR

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr

 

Tuesday, Dec. 10

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 5:30 p.m. (Special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Wednesday, Dec. 11

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

Thursday, Dec. 12

THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: A series of entertaining performances tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Friday, Dec. 13

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – “JUST KIDS” BY PATTI SMITH

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: A series of entertaining performances tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, Dec. 15

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WOMEN OF SONG PRESENTS ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT: “WHAT SWEETER MUSIC”

Where: Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Rd. 101, Plymouth

When: 3 p.m.

Info: Join in celebrating the holiday season with music that uplifts, entertains and inspires. There is no charge for admission, but freewill offerings will be accepted.

