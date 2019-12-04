Thursday, Dec. 5
BOOK CLUB – “VIRGIL WANDER” BY LEIF ENGER
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL AND PLYMOUTH MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School,10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Dec. 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, Dec. 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS
Where: Plymouth Creek Park, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 2-5 p.m.
Info: Enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the holidays. Sponsored by the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Historical Society.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Free will offering. Music by the Plymouth senior chorus.
Monday, Dec. 9
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: NEW TREATMENTS FOR SPINAL CORD INJURIES – DR. ANN PARR
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
Tuesday, Dec. 10
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 5:30 p.m. (Special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Wednesday, Dec. 11
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
Thursday, Dec. 12
THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-9 p.m.
Info: A series of entertaining performances tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Friday, Dec. 13
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – “JUST KIDS” BY PATTI SMITH
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-9 p.m.
Info: A series of entertaining performances tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, Dec. 14
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, Dec. 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
WOMEN OF SONG PRESENTS ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT: “WHAT SWEETER MUSIC”
Where: Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Rd. 101, Plymouth
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Join in celebrating the holiday season with music that uplifts, entertains and inspires. There is no charge for admission, but freewill offerings will be accepted.
