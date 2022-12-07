Thursday, December 8
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Friday, December 9
‘OPEN SKIES’ - NEW WORKS BY BLY AND ROWAN POPE
When: Opening reception 5-8 p.m. (exhibition on view through Jan. 28)
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: burnetart.com
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH AUTHOR TALK WITH BROOKE BARKER
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.
Info: Meet with Brooke Barker. New book “How Do Meerkats Order Pizza? Wild Facts About Animals and the Scientists Who Study Them,” explores how humans can better understand the creatures we share the planet with. Q&A to follow. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration required at: hclib.bibliocommons.com/v2/events
Saturday, December 10
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, December 11
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH’S SANTA VISITS THE SENSORY ROOM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Santa Interactions for Children with Sensory Processing Needs/Sensitivities. spots with Santa are all filled at this point. Guests can participate in activities from 1-4 p.m.
Monday, December 12
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth (livestream at youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live)
Tuesday, December 13
WAYZATA ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT OPEN HOUSE AT THE MUNI
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bar & Grill, 747 Mill St., Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Energy & Environment Committee will hold an open house at the Muni for anyone that is interested in joining the committee. Come talk about past, current and future projects and ideas. There will be appetizers and refreshments available.
Wednesday, December 14
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Thursday, December 15
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, December 16
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, December 17
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, December 18
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
