Thursday, December 2

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium two, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Saturday, December 4

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

HOLIDAY AT THE HILDE

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Get in the holiday spirit with a winter walk through the Hilde. Visit (socially distant) with Santa. Embrace history with a trip to Old Fashioned Christmas corner. Take in a light display, music, and family activities.

 

Sunday, December 5

PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth

Info: Free, family event will feature a variety of holiday music. A free-will offering will be taken.

 

FA LA LA FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Messiah Church,17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: Ring in the Christmas season together at Messiah Church’s Fa La La Family Fun Festival. Families are invited to experience the excitement of the season – all for free at this community event. Decorate a gingerbread house, craft a snowman ornament, make an Advent centerpiece, visit the hot cocoa bar and come dressed for a festive family photo. Activities will be spread throughout the building to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required indoors at the church. For more information, visit MessiahChurch.org.

 

Monday, December 6

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR CONCERT

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium one, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Tuesday, December 7

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR CONCERT

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium one, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Wednesday, December 8

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, December 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS - MEMORIES OF HOLIDAYS PAST

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Join members of the Wayzata Historical Society for a free presentation about holiday traditions and events in Wayzata’s past from the early to mid-1900s. For more information, visit wayzatahistoricalsociety.org.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL WINTER ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium one, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Saturday, December 11

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

Sunday, December 12

PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School (and Livestream on YouTube)

Info:  The Plymouth Concert Band is a local musical arts organization providing a full season of free concerts in Plymouth and surrounding areas. More info: plymouthconcertband.org

