Thursday, December 16

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Friday, December 17

BREAKFAST WITH TIFFANY’S

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Resale Select at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101, Plymouth

Info: Resale Select’s 10th anniversary sale. Any items still available will be sold exclusively online after 11 a.m. All items were gifted from donors and proceeds support Interfaith Outreach programs and services for local families in the community. For more info, visit iocp.org/breakfast-with-tiffanys.

 

THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata

Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.

 

Saturday, December 18

THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata

Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.

 

WOMEN OF SONG - HOLIDAY CONCERT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 155 County Rd. 24, Wayzata

Info: Women of Song, a Twin Cities area women’s chorus will present its 35th Annual Holiday Concert “Simple Gifts.” There is no charge for admission, however a free will offering will be collected, a portion of which will go to Loaves & Fishes. The chorus has been fully vaccinated and will perform in masks. Guests older than 3 are asked to wear masks. The choir will also be performing the concert 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19, at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis. For more information, visit womenofsongchoir.com.

 

Sunday, December 19

THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata

Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.

 

Monday, December 20

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Friday, December 24

HOLIDAY OBSERVED - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

