Thursday, December 16
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Friday, December 17
BREAKFAST WITH TIFFANY’S
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Resale Select at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101, Plymouth
Info: Resale Select’s 10th anniversary sale. Any items still available will be sold exclusively online after 11 a.m. All items were gifted from donors and proceeds support Interfaith Outreach programs and services for local families in the community. For more info, visit iocp.org/breakfast-with-tiffanys.
THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata
Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.
Saturday, December 18
THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata
Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.
WOMEN OF SONG - HOLIDAY CONCERT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Holy Name of Jesus Church, 155 County Rd. 24, Wayzata
Info: Women of Song, a Twin Cities area women’s chorus will present its 35th Annual Holiday Concert “Simple Gifts.” There is no charge for admission, however a free will offering will be collected, a portion of which will go to Loaves & Fishes. The chorus has been fully vaccinated and will perform in masks. Guests older than 3 are asked to wear masks. The choir will also be performing the concert 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19, at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis. For more information, visit womenofsongchoir.com.
Sunday, December 19
THE CHRISTMAS STORY IN LIGHTS
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd, E., Wayzata
Info: Christmas Story in Lights is a drive-through experience of the Christmas Story at Wayzata Community Church. For more info, visit wayzatacommunitychurch.org/christmas-story-in-lights.
Monday, December 20
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Friday, December 24
HOLIDAY OBSERVED - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
