Thursday, December 1
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, December 2
PLYMOUTH SANTA’S MAILBOX CLOSES
When: End of day
Where: Varied
Info: Children can drop off a letter for Santa Monday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Dec. 2 at Plymouth City Hall (3400 Plymouth Blvd.), the Plymouth Ice Center (3650 Plymouth Blvd.) or the Plymouth Community Center (14800 34th Ave. N.). Santa’s helpers will send a response. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, December 3
PLYMOUTH’S HOLIDAY AT THE HILDE
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Visit with Santa and live reindeer, llamas in holiday attire, craft projects, food trucks. Armstrong HS Chamber Choir will perform, along with a tree lighting with the mayor.
Sunday, December 4
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Monday, December 5
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL SPECIAL WORK SESSION
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Tuesday, December 6
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, December 7
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Thursday, December 8
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Friday, December 9
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH AUTHOR TALK WITH BROOKE BARKER
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.
Info: Meet with Brooke Barker. New book “How Do Meerkats Order Pizza? Wild Facts About Animals and the Scientists Who Study Them,” explores how humans can better understand the creatures we share the planet with. Q&A to follow. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration required at: https://hclib.bibliocommons.com/v2/events
Saturday, December 10
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, December 11
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH’S SANTA VISITS THE SENSORY ROOM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Santa Interactions for Children with Sensory Processing Needs/Sensitivities. spots with Santa are all filled at this point. Guests can participate in activities from 1-4 p.m.
