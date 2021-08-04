Thursday, August 5
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
KIDS FEST
When: 5-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Summer carnival and environmental fair. Unlimited wristbands are available for purchase. Wristbands cost $8 if purchased by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, or $10 at the event. To purchase a wristband before the event, purchase online at tinyurl.com/2bwuepdm or call 763-509-5200. Game tickets cost 25 cents each, and games require one to four tickets.
Friday, August 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, August 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, August 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, August 10
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth
Info: Council packets are typically available the Thursday afternoon prior to the meeting.
Wednesday, August 11
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 pm
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
PLYMOUTH SINGS FINALS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth,
Info: No cost to watch. The winners and runners-up from the finals will represent Plymouth at the Minnesota Sings Statewide Competition Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 in Woodbury.
Thursday, August 12
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘SING!’
When: 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: A koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his theater, and the contest attracts the attention of musically inclined animals such as a harried pig mom, a teenage gorilla, a shy elephant, and a punk porcupine. Rated PG.
Friday, August 13
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, August 14
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, August 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
