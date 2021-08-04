Thursday, August 5

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

KIDS FEST

When: 5-9 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Summer carnival and environmental fair. Unlimited wristbands are available for purchase. Wristbands cost $8 if purchased by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, or $10 at the event. To purchase a wristband before the event, purchase online at tinyurl.com/2bwuepdm or call 763-509-5200. Game tickets cost 25 cents each, and games require one to four tickets.

 

Friday, August 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Saturday, August 7

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Sunday, August 8

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Tuesday, August 10

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth

Info: Council packets are typically available the Thursday afternoon prior to the meeting.

 

Wednesday, August 11

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 pm

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

PLYMOUTH SINGS FINALS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth,

Info: No cost to watch. The winners and runners-up from the finals will represent Plymouth at the Minnesota Sings Statewide Competition Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 in Woodbury.

 

Thursday, August 12

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘SING!’

When: 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm 

Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info:  A koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his theater, and the contest attracts the attention of musically inclined animals such as a harried pig mom, a teenage gorilla, a shy elephant, and a punk porcupine. Rated PG.

 

Friday, August 13

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Saturday, August 14

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Sunday, August 15

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

