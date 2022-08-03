Thursday, August 4
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH KIDS FEST
When: 5-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: A summer carnival with a splash of learning, Kids Fest features inflatables, games, prizes and entertainment held on the Hilde stage and surrounding lawn. More info at www.plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S 40TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Depot Park, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Event activities include a $5 cash dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers and dessert from the Muni, games like history bingo and trivia, prizes and giveaways and live music performed by Ipso Facto. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, August 7
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND (SWING MUSIC)
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Parks and Trails presents Sunday Music in the Park on the Great Lawn in front of the Hotel Landing.
Monday, August 8
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Agenda online at wayzataschools.org/district/school-board
Tuesday, August 9
PRIMARY ELECTION
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Find polling locations at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us
Wednesday, August 10
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Info: plymouthmn.gov
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Agenda online at lmcd.org
PLYMOUTH SINGS FINALS
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center
Info: plymouthmn.gov, minnesotasings.com.
thursday, August 11
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, August 12
PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES
When: 7 p.m.
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd
Info: Soul food and live music before Movies in the Park begins. More at www.plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH MOVIES IN THE PARK
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Sunday, August 14
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED FROM POWER BALLADZ (80’S SING ALONG)
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Parks and Trails presents Sunday Music in the Park on the Great Lawn in front of the Hotel Landing.
