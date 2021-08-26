Thursday, August 26

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU’

When: 8:30-10 p.m. 

Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The family-friendly movie viewings begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Movie-goers are invited to bring their own snacks and beverages. In a world where people collect Pokemon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Rated PG.

 

FRIDAY, August 27

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Saturday, August 28

PUBLIC SAFETY 5K AND KIDS FUN RUN 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Northwest Greenway, 5250 Peony Lane, Plymouth

Info: Built on the long-running Firefighters 5K event from previous years, the new event features the Plymouth Police and Fire departments together, along with the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Proceeds from the event go toward safety initiatives in parks and community spaces. Register: plymouthmn.gov

 

ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND MUSIC AT WAYZATA REDEEMER CHURCH

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Tent in parking lot at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 115 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata

Info: Neighbors are invited to a free ice cream social with musical entertainment to celebrate the start of a new school year and the church’s updated waterfall.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Sunday, August 29

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Wednesday, September 1

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, September 2

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

