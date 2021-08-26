Thursday, August 26
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU’
When: 8:30-10 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The family-friendly movie viewings begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Movie-goers are invited to bring their own snacks and beverages. In a world where people collect Pokemon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Rated PG.
FRIDAY, August 27
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, August 28
PUBLIC SAFETY 5K AND KIDS FUN RUN
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway, 5250 Peony Lane, Plymouth
Info: Built on the long-running Firefighters 5K event from previous years, the new event features the Plymouth Police and Fire departments together, along with the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Proceeds from the event go toward safety initiatives in parks and community spaces. Register: plymouthmn.gov
ICE CREAM SOCIAL AND MUSIC AT WAYZATA REDEEMER CHURCH
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Tent in parking lot at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 115 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata
Info: Neighbors are invited to a free ice cream social with musical entertainment to celebrate the start of a new school year and the church’s updated waterfall.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, August 29
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Wednesday, September 1
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, September 2
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
