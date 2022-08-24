Thursday, August 25
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MOVIES IN THE PARK - POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Saturday, August 27
JAZZ AND BIG BAND PERFORMER DENVER BIERMAN IN CONCERT
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 115 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata
Info: Jazz and big band performer Denver Bierman will make a solo appearance to lead an outdoor concert at Redeemer Lutheran Church. For more information, call 952-473-1281 or visit redeemerwayzata.org.
Sunday, August 28
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WAILING LOONS (FOLK ROCK)
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Parks and Trails presents Sunday Music in the Park on the Great Lawn in front of the Hotel Landing.
BADGES AND BOBBERS
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Wayzata Sailing, 456 Arlington Circle, Wayzata
Info: Sign up to fish with Wayzata’s first responders. Limited spots available. Parti will receive an email if you sign up after the first 50 and we can add you to the list for next year. This is a children’s event but parents must be in attendance. This event is ages 5-16. For more info, visit wayzata.org.
Monday, August 29
KLAPPRICH PARK COMMUNITY MEETING
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: Families are encouraged to attend a community meeting for the proposed Klapprich Park playground update. There will be a taco food truck and family friendly activities. The goal is to receive initial feedback on the proposed update of the playground equipment as well as Klapprich Park as a whole. If you have questions on this meeting or the playground update, contact Parks Planner Nick Kieser at 952-404-5313 or nkieser@wayzata.org.
Tuesday, August 30
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall
Wednesday, August 31
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Thursday, September 1
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
