Thursday, August 12

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘SING!’

When: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 

Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info:  A koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his theater, and the contest attracts the attention of musically inclined animals such as a harried pig mom, a teenage gorilla, a shy elephant, and a punk porcupine. Rated PG.

 

Friday, August 13

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Saturday, August 14

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Sunday, August 15

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/into-the-woods

 

Monday, August 16

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, August 18

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

Thursday, August 19

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘ONWARD’

When: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. 

Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The family-friendly movies viewings begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Movie-goers are invited to bring their own snacks and beverages.

