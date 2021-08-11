Thursday, August 12
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘SING!’
When: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: A koala impresario stages a gala singing competition in order to save his theater, and the contest attracts the attention of musically inclined animals such as a harried pig mom, a teenage gorilla, a shy elephant, and a punk porcupine. Rated PG.
Friday, August 13
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, August 14
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, August 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “INTO THE WOODS”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, August 16
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, August 18
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Thursday, August 19
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MOVIE IN THE PARK ‘ONWARD’
When: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The family-friendly movies viewings begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). Movie-goers are invited to bring their own snacks and beverages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.