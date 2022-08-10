Thursday, August 11
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, August 12
PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES
When: 7 p.m.
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd
Info: Soul food and live music before Movies in the Park begins. More info at plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH MOVIES IN THE PARK
When: 8:30 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, August 13
PLYMOUTH FIRE STATION 3 RIBBON CUTTING
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane
Info: A ribbon cutting and open house for the remodel of Plymouth Fire Station 3. www.plymouthmn.gov
Sunday, August 14
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - DITCHWEED FROM POWER BALLADZ (80’S SING ALONG)
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Parks and Trails presents Sunday Music in the Park on the Great Lawn in front of the Hotel Landing.
Monday, August 15
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, August 16
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, August 17
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Thursday, August 18
PLYMOUTH MOVIES IN THE PARK: JUNGLE CRUISE
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Sunday, August 21
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - BLUE GROVE (BLUEGRASS)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.