Thursday, April 6
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Friday, April 7
CITY OFFICES CLOSED - EASTER OBSERVED
Monday, April 10
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, April 11
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, April 12
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, April 13
OPENING - ABSTRACT SHOW AT MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
When: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Where: Minnetonka Center For the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Sunday, April 16
DISCOVER PLYMOUTH
When: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Plymouth’s annual community showcase. The free event features local businesses, community groups, activities for children, nonprofit organizations and community services. Attendees can have informal conversations with city staff from various departments and learn about recreation programs, volunteer opportunities, environmentally friendly practices, city services and more. www.plymouthmn.gov
PLYMOUTH STATE OF THE CITY
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje presents the annual State of the City address as part of Discover Plymouth.
‘TILL’ SHOWING AND Q&A
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Mount Olivet Church of Plymouth, 2235 Old Rockford Road
Info: All are welcome to a free screening of the movie Till, followed by a Q&A with Deborah Watts, Emmet Till’s cousin and founder of the Emmett Till Institute for Leadership and Learning (E-TILL) and the Emmet Till Legacy Foundation.
