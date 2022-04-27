Thursday, April 28
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, April 29
PLYMOUTH DROP-OFF DAY
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: This year’s Drop-Off Day is set for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Each day will offer collection of different items, so residents should take note of which date best fits their needs. This year’s schedule is as follows: 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 – Only items that are free to dispose/recycle will be collected; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 – Pay items and free items alike will be collected. Visit plymouthmn.gov/dropoff for pricing and a list of accepted items for each day. The event is only available to Plymouth residents – identification is required.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, April 30
PLYMOUTH DROP-OFF DAY
When: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: This year’s Drop-Off Day is set for Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. Each day will offer collection of different items, so residents should take note of which date best fits their needs. This year’s schedule is as follows: 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 29 – Only items that are free to dispose/recycle will be collected; and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30 – Pay items and free items alike will be collected. Visit plymouthmn.gov/dropoff for pricing and a list of accepted items for each day. The event is only available to Plymouth residents and identification is required.
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. It’s sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Sunday, May 1
KIDS GARAGE SALE
When: 12-2:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Parents may register to rent a table for children ages 6-13 to sell toys, games and clothes. To register, visit bit.ly/3KDbZP4.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS - SONGS T0 SING YOUR WAY HOME
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Come and join the 75+ member Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus as they present their 31st Spring Concert. This is a free, fun family event that features a variety of music. A free-will offering will be taken. To book a performance for your club or group, call 763-473-4404.
Monday, May 2
WALK WITH THE MAYOR
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Join Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje as he kicks off the annual Step to it Challenge with a walk beginning at the Northwest Greenway Pavilion. Learn more about the Hennepin County Step to It Challenge at steptoit.org.
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, May 3
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, May 4
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, May 5
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, May 6
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
YOUTH ENGAGEMENT PANEL
When: 4 p.m.
Where: The new Greenway Pavilion (walking distance from Wayzata High School) at 5164 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Wayzata High School student Erin Sitrin will host and moderate a Youth Engagement Panel. The panel will include U.S. House Rep. Dean Phillips, State Senator Ann Johnson Stewart, State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, State Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen and David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. The panel will discuss various issues that are important to young people, with a focus on the importance of civic engagement.
Saturday, May 7
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS “BIG LOVE”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND PRESENTS “COLORS”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth, and livestream on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=LRKxdjEinr4
Info: The Plymouth Concert Band is preparing a repertoire of songs named after different colors. The concert will feature a guest artist Dr. Rachel Haug Root.
Sunday, May 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
