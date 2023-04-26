Thursday, April 27
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PROGRAM ‘YELLOW JACKETS: THE STORY OF LAKE MINNETONKA’S STREETCAR BOATS’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Friday, April 28
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, April 29
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Sunday, April 30
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, May 1
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, May 2
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, May 3
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, May 4
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
WAYZATA LIBRARY BOOK CLUB - ‘BEING MORTAL’ BY ATUL GAWANDE
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join a discussion of various titles. Lending copies may be picked up at the previous book club meeting or following the meeting at the service desk. eBooks or downloadable audiobooks available through hclib.org. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Friday, May 5
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, May 6
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FRIENDS OF THE PLYMOUTH LIBRARY DONATION DRIVE
When: 10:30 a.m. - noon
Where: Hennepin County Library of Plymouth, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: The Friends of the Plymouth Library are accepting donations of gently used books (adult or children’s), CDs, DVDs, or jigsaw puzzles for their next book sale. No textbooks, encyclopedias, or magazines, please.
PLYMOUTH WOMEN OF SONG SPRING CONCERT - ‘WITH A VOICE OF SINGING’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 3695 County Road 101, Plymouth
Info: womenofsongchoir.com
Sunday, May 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS ‘IMPRESSIONS OF AMERICA’ WITH GUEST CONDUCTOR HANNAH SCHENDEL
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Free, no ticket required. Donations gratefully accepted. Please join us for a reception following the concert to meet the musicians. For details on this performance visit thewso.org.
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND FINALE CONCERT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln N, Plymouth (or livestream on YouTube)
Info: Free and open to the public. RSVP at the Plymouth Concert Band Facebook page.
