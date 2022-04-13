Thursday, April 14
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
RESILIENT YARDS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: Free for Plymouth residents, the virtual Blue Thumb/Metro Blooms workshop features landscape designers who will show participants how to use site planning, rain gardens, turf alternatives, trees, native plantings, habitats for pollinators and other tactics for creating resilient landscapes. Design assistance from landscape designers and Master Gardeners is available. To register for the workshop, call 651-699-2426 or visit metroblooms.org/events. If registering online, use coupon code PLYMOUTHRESIDENT to register for free. Virtual meeting instructions will be provided upon registration.
Friday, April 15
HOLIDAY OBSERVED - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Monday, April 18
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, April 19
INTRODUCTION HAPPY HOUR WITH THE WAYZATA LIONS CLUB
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill, 747 Mill St. E., Wayzata
Info: An introduction to the Lions Club International for those looking to join a community of good. The club supports the community through various service projects and fundraisers. Appetizers and good conversation will be provided.
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
ST. BART’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHOWCASE
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and School, 630 Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata
Info: Looking for a school or considering a school change this fall? Discover what makes St. Bart’s Catholic School a top choice for Twin Cities families at their kindergarten through Grade 6 School Showcase. Tour their campus, meet their school principal and admissions team, and receive a free Bart the Bulldog children’s book and backpack. Sign up today at stbartsbulldogs.com/showcase.
Wednesday, April 20
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, April 21
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
MEDICATION DROP OFF AND MENTAL HEALTH FORUM
When: Drop-off will take place 5:30-6:45 p.m. outside the main entrance of the church. The mental health forum will take place 7-8:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.
Where: Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Community Church’s Mental Health Ministries, Partners in Prevention and the Wayzata Police Department have collaborated to organize a medication drop off and mental health forum. The evening will start with an opportunity for members of the public to drop off their unwanted, unused and expired over-the-counter and prescribed medications There will also be community resources for mental health. The guest speaker for the mental health forum will be William Cope Moyers, vice president of public relations and community affairs for Hazelden Betty Ford. Moyers will read from his first book, “Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption,” with an emphasis on relapse – what it is, what it isn’t and why family and community support is vital. Following his speech, there will be time for discussion, questions and answers.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLUB Y.E.S. AWARDS CEREMONY
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Friday, April 22
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. presentation of awards
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
Saturday, April 23
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
WAYZATA EARTH DAY TREE GIVEAWAY EVENT
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Klapprich Park and Field, 340 Park St. E., Wayzata
Info: Celebrate Earth Day with a free tree to plant. The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board in collaboration with Cargill’s Living Lands and Water “A Million Trees” program will sponsor the free tree giveaway. A short talk about the importance of trees, old growth and planting for future generation will be given by Manuel Jordan, arborist for the city of Wayzata, at 1:15 p.m. in Klapprich Park. There will also be a demonstration of how to plant a bare root tree. People will need to sign up for the type of tree desired. Each child (and adult) can bring home a free tree to plant on their property. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3DGhLwS.
Sunday, April 24
PLYMOUTH PRIMAVERA
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Primavera, Plymouth’s annual springtime celebration of the fine arts, is a partnership of the city of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council. This free event April 22-24 provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate a mixture of fine art. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
