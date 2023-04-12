Thursday, April 13
OPENING - ABSTRACT SHOW AT MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS
When: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Where: Minnetonka Center For the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Dave Olson, Rotary Club foundation chair, and Don Stiles, District 5950 Rotary Foundation chair, will lead a program on the work of the Rotary Foundation.
Saturday, April 15
‘TILL’ MOVIE SHOWING AND Q&A
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Mount Olivet Church of Plymouth, 2235 Old Rockford Road, Plymouth
Info: All are welcome to a free screening of the movie “Till,” followed by a Q&A with Deborah Watts, Emmet Till’s cousin and founder of the Emmett Till Institute for Leadership and Learning (E-TILL) and the Emmet Till Legacy Foundation. Film is rated PG-13 and has a 130-minute run time.
Sunday, April 16
DISCOVER PLYMOUTH SHOWCASE
When: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Plymouth’s annual community showcase. Free event features local businesses, community groups, activities for children, nonprofit organizations and community services. Attendees can have informal conversations with city staff from various departments and learn about recreation programs, volunteer opportunities, environmentally friendly practices, city services and more. plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje presents the annual State of the City address as part of Discover Plymouth.
Monday, April 17
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD PLANNING SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, April 18
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, April 19
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, April 20
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
NEXT CHAPTER - GUEST SPEAKER - DR. MARY JO KREITZER - DIRECTOR OF THE U OF M CENTER FOR SPIRITUALITY AND HEALING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church Sanctuary, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Friday, April 21
MISSION: POSSIBLE - A BENEFIT FOR BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY
When: 7-9 p.m. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.)
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join for an evening of entertainment and socialization to raise $30,000 for Blue Water Theatre Company’s general operating fund and special projects. Blue Water is in its 16th year of serving youth in grades 3-12 through theatre arts education and performance opportunities. The benefit will showcase the talents of Blue Water youth, alumni, and friends. For tickets, visit bluewatertheatre.com.
Saturday, April 22
EARTH DAY AT WAYZATA CITY HALL
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board will host an Earth Day event. This event will include stories for kids, demonstrations, tree information, a raffle, contests and more. Information on the event and all Earth Day activities can be found at wayzata.org/earthday.
