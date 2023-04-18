The City of Plymouth begins its annual water main flushing in mid-April, which is preceded by a round of citywide street sweeping. Street cleaning is completed three times per year to protect Plymouth’s lakes, creeks and wetlands.
City crews began sweeping streets ahead of the water main flushing schedule to help prevent excess pollutants, such as salt, sand, leaves and debris, from being flushed down the storm sewer catch basins and into Plymouth’s water bodies.
Water main flushing schedule:
April 17-19: Residential areas south of County Road 6, between Gleason Lake Drive and Interstate 494, and industrial areas on both sides of Interstate 494, south of Highway 55.
April 19-May 8: Residential areas west of Interstate 494, except areas along both sides of Chankahda Trail (formerly County Road 47) west of Interstate 494.
May 8-25: Residential areas east of Interstate 494, and areas along both sides of Chankahda Trail west of Interstate 494.
Water may be discolored throughout this time, but it is more likely while the nearby area is flushed.
Those who notice discolored water can avoid doing laundry until the system is clear. Residents can also run their outdoor water faucet until the water runs clear.
Street sweeping is typically completed in April, June and August. The city estimated that on average, more than 1,200 tons of material – the equivalent of 2.4 million pounds – is cleaned off of city streets each year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.