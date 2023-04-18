The City of Plymouth begins its annual water main flushing in mid-April, which is preceded by a round of citywide street sweeping. Street cleaning is completed three times per year to protect Plymouth’s lakes, creeks and wetlands.

City crews began sweeping streets ahead of the water main flushing schedule to help prevent excess pollutants, such as salt, sand, leaves and debris, from being flushed down the storm sewer catch basins and into Plymouth’s water bodies.

Tags

Load comments