The Children’s Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team that will bring to life Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Olivia Lampert and Hugo Mullaney, who both live in Plymouth and attend Wayzata High School, are performers in this production.
The show opened last month. This is the 10th time CTC has produced the show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994.
“Ted Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss, found himself turning into a grinch when he thought of the commercialization of the holidays,” said Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. “He wanted to create a story that celebrated the values of community, of kindness, and of generosity, and to remind us of the true meaning of the holidays. He also wanted to show that both individuals and communities can truly change.
“Communities can welcome those who are different and in doing so become stronger and more robust. It is in that spirit of the joy of community and the possibility of change that we bring you this production of Dr. Seuss’s ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’”
Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs through Sunday, Jan. 8 at the UnitedHealth Group Stage, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. This show is best for all ages. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400. Ticket prices start at $15.
