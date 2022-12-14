The Children’s Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team that will bring to life Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Olivia Lampert and Hugo Mullaney, who both live in Plymouth and attend Wayzata High School, are performers in this production.

The show opened last month. This is the 10th time CTC has produced the show, which they originally commissioned and premiered in 1994.

