Two Plymouth sisters, 8-year-old Emily Spence and 5-year-old Ashley, set up a cocoa stand March 14 at their home and, with the help of their neighbors, raised $965 for Minnesota FoodShare Month. For the past three years, the sisters have sold cocoa to raise money for a special offering their church, Messiah United Methodist, hosts for the food shelves at Interfaith Outreach in Plymouth and ICA Food Shelf in Minnetonka. The girls opened Cocoa Cafe and their neighbors purchased cups of hot cocoa, coffee and s’mores with a freewill offering. Their mother, Miranda Spence, sees this as an important lesson on the power of giving. “Our daughters have had the chance to see what a difference it can make to come together with neighbors, friends and family to help others,” Spence said, noting they talk each year about how many people are able to have more food in their homes because of the cocoa stand. “They’ve also had a ton of fun preparing and brainstorming for the cocoa stand and greeting all the people who stop by for the event. It truly is something we as a family look forward to each year,” she said.
