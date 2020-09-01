Jack Moy, a Wayzata High School student and member of Scout Troop #481, recently led a project that benefited Hammer Residences, a Wayzata-based organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities. With help from his family and troop leaders, Moy volunteered to build two handcrafted tables – one for a Hammer community apartment and the other for a dining room for one of Hammer’s homes. Moy also crated a large Plinko board which Hammer officials plan to use at the Reach for Ralph fundraising event and family picnics. (Submitted photo)