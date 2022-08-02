To encourage water conservation, the city of Plymouth offers rebates for completing water efficiency improvement projects. Property owners must apply for the rebates, which are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Eligible projects may include replacing existing inefficient devices with WaterSense or Energy Star devices, or completing an irrigation system audit. All residential and commercial property owners who are customers of the municipal water supply could be eligible.
Rebates are available for 75% of the cost of the item, up to a maximum of:
$50 for WaterSense® toilets
$100 for Energy Star® washing machines
$100 for Energy Star® dishwashers
$200 for residential WaterSense® irrigation controllers, or $500 for commercial/multi-family controllers
$15 per WaterSense® sprinkler head replacement up to $500 (minimum 10 sprinkler heads)
$125 for soil moisture sensors
$200 per irrigation system audit conducted by a WaterSense® Certified Irrigation Professional
Rebate funds are limited and will be issued until June 30, 2024 or until funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. Devices must have been purchased after June 1, 2022 to qualify for a rebate. Rebate items must be installed within the City of Plymouth.
The program is funded, in part, by a grant from the Metropolitan Council to establish a program to reduce municipal water use in both residential and commercial properties within the city.
