The City of Plymouth is set to wrap up its free Summer Beach Series with the Beaches, Bands & Brews event 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 East Medicine Lake Blvd.

Attendees may spend an evening at the beach, play yard games and enjoy live music from Sawyer’s Dream, a Minneapolis-based all-original vocal harmony Americana band with a 70’s style.

  

